Pages from the Past - Dec. 1, 2016
60 years ago, Dec. 7, 1956
(Headline) Fire destroys farm home of Mr. and Mrs. John Hawke on Wednesday morning
(Headline) Pine River Coop Creamery Association buys shares of deceased members
50 years ago, Dec. 2, 1966
Wyatt, 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Dorian Dupont of Pine River, was attacked by a large dog in the yard of his home on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22.
(Headline) Firemen douse blaze at Roy White home Wednesday evening
25 years ago, Dec. 5, 1991
Backus will sell the old city dumpsite - at least part of it.
(Headline) Bill Burnson gets statewide forestry honor
(Headline) Fire marshal inspects Backus School, finds 26 code violations
10 years ago, Dec. 7, 2006
(Headline) Depot delayed, relocation planned for summer '07
Backus is moving ahead with annexation plans ... the council will act on a request for annexation of property formerly owned by the school district.
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer