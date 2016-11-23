Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pages from the Past - Dec. 1, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:04 p.m.

    60 years ago, Dec. 7, 1956

    (Headline) Fire destroys farm home of Mr. and Mrs. John Hawke on Wednesday morning

    (Headline) Pine River Coop Creamery Association buys shares of deceased members

    50 years ago, Dec. 2, 1966

    Wyatt, 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Dorian Dupont of Pine River, was attacked by a large dog in the yard of his home on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22.

    (Headline) Firemen douse blaze at Roy White home Wednesday evening

    25 years ago, Dec. 5, 1991

    Backus will sell the old city dumpsite - at least part of it.

    (Headline) Bill Burnson gets statewide forestry honor

    (Headline) Fire marshal inspects Backus School, finds 26 code violations

    10 years ago, Dec. 7, 2006

    (Headline) Depot delayed, relocation planned for summer '07

    Backus is moving ahead with annexation plans ... the council will act on a request for annexation of property formerly owned by the school district.

    - Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

    Explore related topics:lifestylesPages from the pastpages from pastPine RiverBackus SchoolsBackus
    Advertisement
    randomness