Pages from the Past - Dec. 1, 2016

50 years ago, Dec. 2, 1966

Wyatt, 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Dorian Dupont of Pine River, was attacked by a large dog in the yard of his home on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22.

(Headline) Firemen douse blaze at Roy White home Wednesday evening

25 years ago, Dec. 5, 1991

Backus will sell the old city dumpsite - at least part of it.

(Headline) Bill Burnson gets statewide forestry honor

(Headline) Fire marshal inspects Backus School, finds 26 code violations

10 years ago, Dec. 7, 2006

(Headline) Depot delayed, relocation planned for summer '07

Backus is moving ahead with annexation plans ... the council will act on a request for annexation of property formerly owned by the school district.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer