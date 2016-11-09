Looking Back-Nov. 10, 2016

Criticism of the use of ionization smoke detectors in the home because of possible danger of excessive radiation exposure is termed as "unnecessary and unwarranted" by State Fire Marshal Wes Werner.

30 years ago, Nov. 13, 1986

The Nisswa Lioness attended a Zone meeting at the Elks Club in Brainerd and presented a report that included membership growth, which has gone from 26 to 46 members in 14 months.

Pequot Lakes is mounting a new attack on the dingy water problem that has produced monthly complaints from city water users. The Pequot Lakes City Council voted to try an additive that is designed to control manganese and iron effects on city water.

20 years ago, Nov. 14, 1996

The Pequot Lakes Area Fire Board reported 39 calls to the department as of the third quarter of 1996. At the same time the previous year, there were 21 calls.

More than 500 spectators filled the Pine River-Backus performance gymnasium to witness what many call donkey basketball, but what can be more accurately described as chaos.

10 years ago, Nov. 9, 2006

The body of a Waite Park woman was found in a wooded area off County Road 16 near Pequot Lakes. Crow Wing County Sheriff's Sgt. Dave Larson said the coroner ruled the death a suicide.

The Crosslake Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the grand opening of the new playground at a dedication ceremony during the Family Fun Day Program's annual Halloween Party at the Crosslake Community Center.

- Compiled by Natalie Halverson, Staff Intern