Looking Back-Nov. 3, 2016

30 years ago, Nov. 6, 1986

Mao Song Tang, from the People's Republic of China, is exploring Chinese culture with Pine River social studies students. He is an exchange teacher and will be visiting various schools in the area for the next year.

The Pine River Tigers, the defending District 24 volleyball champions, proved that dethroning a champion is no easy feat, defeating the Pequot Lakes Indians 3-2 in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

20 years ago, Nov. 7, 1996

For more than 10 years, the Crow Wing Environmental Protection Association and Whitebirch have been at odds over the selling of camping sites on a membership basis. In an agreement, Whitebirch may sell all 750 campsites, but cannot sell memberships.

Myrtle Jacobson was honored for 50 years of continuous service as a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49 in Pequot Lakes.

10 years ago, Nov. 2, 2006

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to a grass fire in Breezy Point. Both fire trucks from the Breezy Point station were needed to extinguish the fire.

"Take Me Along," the musical adaptation of Eugene ONeill's "Ah, Wilderness," will be performed for two weekends in November in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

