Looking Back-Oct. 27, 2016

Mrs. Mary Prince, of Breezy Point, is in Washington, D.C., for the 30th anniversary meeting of the Veterans Administration Voluntary Service Advisory Committee.

30 years ago, Oct. 30, 1986

A small claims court dispute between the Pequot Lakes and Crosby school districts will bring $656.24 into the Pequot coffers to cover a shattered backboard.

20 years ago, Oct. 31, 1996

Three generations of Schaefers have been operating grocery stores and meat markets in the lake country for 84 years. Ted Schaefer started it all in 1912 when he opened Schaefer's Model Meat Market.

Four Nisswa organizations joined forces to erect a large, 8- by 8-foot community billboard on city property that neighbors the Paul Bunyan Trail.

10 years ago, Oct. 26, 2006

Nisswa Police Sgt. Tim Holmes was recognized for 10 years of service to the city. Nisswa Police Chief Craig Taylor commended Holmes at the Oct. 18 city council meeting.

The Pequot Lakes Library now has four computers available without charge to the public. They are equipped with DSL internet service. Wireless internet is also available.

