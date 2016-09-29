Pages from the Past - Sept. 29, 2016

60 years ago, Sept. 28, 1956

(Headline) 1957 Fords will go on display here October 3

Lily A. Ericson, former publisher of the Brainerd Tribune, is visiting at the home of her son, George, in Home Brook Township, Cass County.

(Headline) Albert Ost Dies After Lake Shore Council Meeting Mr. Ost, who was a member of the village council, died of a heart attack shortly after returning home from a meeting of the council. 50 years ago, Sept. 30, 1966 (Headline) Pillager school burglarized recently 25 years ago, Sept. 26, 1991 (Headline) Petition seeks end to animal odors Backus community could utilize school library equipment. 10 years ago, Sept. 31, 2006 (Photo) Emily Lemberg, center, is crowned 2006 homecoming queen by last year's queen, Jamie Kline. - Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer