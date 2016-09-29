Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pages from the Past - Sept. 29, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:29 a.m.

    60 years ago, Sept. 28, 1956

    (Headline) 1957 Fords will go on display here October 3

    Lily A. Ericson, former publisher of the Brainerd Tribune, is visiting at the home of her son, George, in Home Brook Township, Cass County.

    (Headline) Albert Ost Dies After Lake Shore Council Meeting

    Mr. Ost, who was a member of the village council, died of a heart attack shortly after returning home from a meeting of the council.

    50 years ago, Sept. 30, 1966

    (Headline) Pillager school burglarized recently

    25 years ago, Sept. 26, 1991

    (Headline) Petition seeks end to animal odors

    Backus community could utilize school library equipment.

    10 years ago, Sept. 31, 2006

    (Photo) Emily Lemberg, center, is crowned 2006 homecoming queen by last year's queen, Jamie Kline.

    - Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

    Explore related topics:lifestylesPages from the pastpages from pastPine RiverBackus SchoolsBackus
    Advertisement
    randomness