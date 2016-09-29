Looking Back-Sept. 29, 2016

Pine River capped its homecoming festivities with a 20-0 trouncing of the Cass Lake Panthers.

30 years ago, Oct. 2, 1986

Using fish hooks, 400 matchsticks, the upper half of two pool cues, a pint of glue and 500 hours of time, George Peterson of Crosslake created a 2 ½-foot long model ship.

The Pequot Lakes volleyball team raised the Lake Region Conference record to 4-1 with wins over Motley and Backus.

20 years ago, Oct. 3, 1996

Author and Nisswa bookstore owner Wynema McGowan released her third book, "While the Rivers Run," a Western romance story.

Over 38 participants took part in the Punt, Pass & Kick competition hosted by the Breezy Point and Crosslake Jaycees on Sept. 26.

10 years ago, Sept. 28, 2006

Five lakes area residents participated in the 60th session of Minnesota Girls State in June at Bethel University in Arden Hills.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots football team evened its record at 2-2 with Marc Hummel's three touchdowns and 132 yards rushing on 10 carries and another strong defensive effort led by Matt Bartella and Christian Schmidt leading the way for a 19-0 Northern Lakes win over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines.

- Compiled by Natalie Halverson, Staff Intern