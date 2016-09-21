Pages from the Past - Sept. 22, 2016

The Cass County Ram Exchange will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Pine River Fairgrounds, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

(Headline) Twelve Pine River School students take on-the-job training.

50 years ago, Sept. 23, 1966

Happy Daze are Unhappy Daze for Bill Burnson, who faces the task of locating wood choppers for the chopping contest Saturday, when choppers, if located, will share $225 in cash prizes.

A photo of a painting by Bessie Hanson, Pine River, will appear in the Minneapolis Tribune's PICTURE Sunday Magazine on Sept. 25.

25 years ago, Sept. 19, 1991

Efforts of the Pine River Chamber of Commerce to attract the 1992 Minnesota Bass Federation annual tournament have borne fruit, or "fish," you might say.

(Headline) Horseshoes are hot hobby: Area tourney reflects growing popularity.

10 years ago, Sept. 21, 2006

(Headline) Area gardeners receive top honors at fall conference.

(Headline) Local churches, armed with knitting needles, crochet hooks, battle infant mortality.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer