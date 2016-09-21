Looking Back-Sept. 22, 2016

The board of directors of the Gull Lake Area Property Owners Association voted unanimously to maintain and strengthen the organization's opposition to commercially sponsored fishing tournaments.

Eleven Cass County 4-Hers participated in the 42nd annual Northwest Junior Livestock Show in Duluth. They brought home two grand champions, three purple, four blue, two red and two white ribbons.

30 years ago, Sept. 25, 1986

Two Pequot Lakes juveniles were detained and questioned in connection with a drug investigation by the Pequot Lakes Police Department. One of the youths was in possession of 74 pills, believed to be amphetamines. A house search turned up 200 various pills, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of controlled substance believed to be marijuana.

Miss Breezy Point Paula Mahnke will represent the city at various events this year.

20 years ago, Sept. 29, 1996

A burglar stole 65 steaks, six bags of tater tots, a 10-pound case of chicken strips, three bags of cauliflower, three bags of mushrooms, two bags of onion rings and two cases of tortilla shells from the Jenkins VFW.

A bald eagle has been selected to be the new Patriots mascot; 287 votes outdistanced the next top vote-getter, which had 91 votes.

10 years ago, Sept. 21, 2006

Nisswa Square had 560 pounds of barbecued ribs available free for the taking. The Smokin' Hot BBQ Challenge had people filling the square in long lines to taste pork ribs from 14 teams.

The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus hockey team will pair with Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin and Northland Remer for the next two years.

- Compiled by Natalie Halverson, Staff Intern