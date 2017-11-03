Students parade in costume

Pine River-Backus students in kindergarten through sixth grade participated in the annual costume parade through the hallway and the gym, followed by a ROAR Rally where students received golden ticket awards for good behavior.

In Nisswa and Crosslake, students took their annual trick-or-treating treks where they received treats from merchants. Nisswa Elementary School students paraded from store to store downtown, while Crosslake Community School students traveled all around town.

Students at Eagle View Elementary School didn't wear costumes, but were encouraged to wear orange and black Tuesday. They had their annual Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 27, with games.