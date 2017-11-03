Search
    Students parade in costume

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Nisswa kindergartener Henry Kiffmeyer ponders what life would be like if he only had a heart while trick-or-treating in downtown Nisswa Tuesday, Oct. 31. Dan Determan / Echo Journal 1 / 5
    Warren and Waylen Watson, kindergarteners at Crosslake Community School, trick-or-treat in town square dressed as Mario and Luigi Tuesday, Oct. 31. Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal 2 / 5
    Travis Grimler / Echo Journal Chloe Wattenhofer of Pine River-Backus was as happy as you might expect someone decorated as candy to be.3 / 5
    Dan Determan / Echo Journal Nisswa third-grader Abby Isaacson - dressed in Hogwarts' official school uniform - runs to the next stop while trick-ortreating in Nisswa Tuesday, Oct. 31.4 / 5
    Dan Determan / Echo Journal Fourth-grader Joe Loschko trick-or-treats as NFL athlete and Nisswa Elementary alum Joe Haeg on Tuesday, Oct. 31.5 / 5

    Area students, staff and teachers donned their Halloween costumes and paraded them for parents and others Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the end of the school day.

    Pine River-Backus students in kindergarten through sixth grade participated in the annual costume parade through the hallway and the gym, followed by a ROAR Rally where students received golden ticket awards for good behavior.

    In Nisswa and Crosslake, students took their annual trick-or-treating treks where they received treats from merchants. Nisswa Elementary School students paraded from store to store downtown, while Crosslake Community School students traveled all around town.

    Students at Eagle View Elementary School didn't wear costumes, but were encouraged to wear orange and black Tuesday. They had their annual Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 27, with games.

