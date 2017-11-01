Children dress up, win prizes

In Backus, from princesses to Mario Brothers and "Crazy Grandpas" to court jesters, costumes were aplenty Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Backus American Legion Auxiliary's annual Kids Halloween Party, which about 100 children ages 12 and under and accompanying adults attended. The event included pumpkin decorating, a style show and games with prizes. The children also received a goodie bag and a complimentary lunch.

The party was sponsored by the Auxiliary, the Legion Post and Godfrey's Family Foods, which provided pumpkins at cost, which the children decorated and took home.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Nisswa American Legion Post and Auxiliary hosted more than 100 children at the annual Halloween party for ages 12 and younger. There were games, prizes and treats.

And Monday, Oct. 30, the Good Samaritan Society in Pine River hosted its annual Halloween party, while on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Pine River Public Library celebrated Browser's birthday and hosted its annual Haunted Library tour.

Various churches also hosted Trunk or Treat events on Halloween night.