Halloween activities abound at Backus festival
The Cornfest Harvest Festival at Foothills Christian Academy in Backus had no shortage of fall-themed activities for its first year.
Classic games like the "fishing pond" made an appearance alongside bingo and a chance for kids to color pictures of monsters. There was also a cookie decoration table, a pumpkin patch (where children could pick out pumpkins to bring home), candy corn bowling and a witch-themed ring-toss along with other games.
A veritable fall feast followed games with all the fixings of a harvest supper.
Proceeds from the event were dedicated to funding the Backus Cornfest event held in August.