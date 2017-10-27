Search
    Halloween activities abound at Backus festival

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Mariah Alderson, of Pequot Lakes, has her mother, Alisha Alderson, give her a scar to go with her costume during the Cornfest Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Backus. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal 1 / 4
    Lucas Buck, 2, of Backus, and Shaelyn Weller, 1, of Hubbard, play with candy corn bowling pins under the watchful eye of Jane Beavers, of Bertha. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal 2 / 4
    Travis Grimler / Echo Journal Brianna Schmid reads Halloween bingo words at the Cornfest Harvest Festival Oct. 21.3 / 4
    Jane Beavers, of Bertha, is about to make a ringer in the witches hat ring-toss game during the first Cornfest Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal 4 / 4

    The Cornfest Harvest Festival at Foothills Christian Academy in Backus had no shortage of fall-themed activities for its first year.

    Classic games like the "fishing pond" made an appearance alongside bingo and a chance for kids to color pictures of monsters. There was also a cookie decoration table, a pumpkin patch (where children could pick out pumpkins to bring home), candy corn bowling and a witch-themed ring-toss along with other games.

    A veritable fall feast followed games with all the fixings of a harvest supper.

    Proceeds from the event were dedicated to funding the Backus Cornfest event held in August.

