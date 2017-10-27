Halloween activities abound at Backus festival

Jane Beavers, of Bertha, is about to make a ringer in the witches hat ring-toss game during the first Cornfest Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Lucas Buck, 2, of Backus, and Shaelyn Weller, 1, of Hubbard, play with candy corn bowling pins under the watchful eye of Jane Beavers, of Bertha. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Mariah Alderson, of Pequot Lakes, has her mother, Alisha Alderson, give her a scar to go with her costume during the Cornfest Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Backus. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The Cornfest Harvest Festival at Foothills Christian Academy in Backus had no shortage of fall-themed activities for its first year.

Classic games like the "fishing pond" made an appearance alongside bingo and a chance for kids to color pictures of monsters. There was also a cookie decoration table, a pumpkin patch (where children could pick out pumpkins to bring home), candy corn bowling and a witch-themed ring-toss along with other games.