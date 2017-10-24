Search
    Pequot, Nisswa firefighters mark Fire Prevention Week

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:00 a.m.
    Kids attending the Nisswa Fire Department open house had the chance to sit in and inspect a North Memorial Ambulance.1 / 6
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Pequot Lakes firefighter Jake Cameron helps Charles Sullivan, 5, of Pequot Lakes, put out a pretend building fire at the fire department’s open house Wednesday, Oct. 11.2 / 6
    Nisswa firefighters showcased a kitchen fire demonstration - and the cosequences of putting water on a grease fire - at the department's open house on Tuesday, Oct. 10.3 / 6
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Alice Johnson, 3, of Pequot Lakes, takes a turn at the hose to put out a pretend fire at the Pequot Lakes Fire Department’s open house Wednesday, Oct. 11.4 / 6
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Abby Thornson, 8, of Crosslake, waves to the crowd as she takes a turn riding in a firetruck at the Pequot Lakes Fire Department open house Wednesday, Oct. 11.5 / 6
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Pequot Lakes firefighter Trevor Lang demonstrates what happens when water is poured on a grease fire. The demonstration was part of the fire department’s annual open house Wednesday, Oct. 11.6 / 6

    The Pequot Lakes Fire Department celebrated its 100th anniversary in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week with an open house Wednesday, Oct. 11.

    Kids enjoyed a bounce house, a put-out-the-fire game and rides in a fire truck. Fire Chief Tom Nelson and other firefighters demonstrated what happens when water is added to a grease fire.

    The Nisswa Fire Department hosted its open house Tuesday, Oct. 10.

    In addition to a bounce house for kids and food, attendees also had the opportunity to witness a kitchen fire and how to extinguish it. They could also inspect a fire truck and ambulance, and two North Memorial helicopters landed in the parking lot for the audience to see at the event.

    Firefighters from both departments also visited Eagle View and Nisswa elementary schools to share fire safety tips.

