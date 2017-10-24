Pequot, Nisswa firefighters mark Fire Prevention Week

Kids enjoyed a bounce house, a put-out-the-fire game and rides in a fire truck. Fire Chief Tom Nelson and other firefighters demonstrated what happens when water is added to a grease fire.

The Nisswa Fire Department hosted its open house Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In addition to a bounce house for kids and food, attendees also had the opportunity to witness a kitchen fire and how to extinguish it. They could also inspect a fire truck and ambulance, and two North Memorial helicopters landed in the parking lot for the audience to see at the event.

Firefighters from both departments also visited Eagle View and Nisswa elementary schools to share fire safety tips.