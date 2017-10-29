Originally formed at Brainerd Community College in 1987, the Geritol Frolics program stages a song- and dance-focused variety show each year with participants who range from 55 years old to over 90. The program took a hiatus in 2001 and picked up again in 2004, which is when Hall got involved.

"I like to sing, and I had friends in it," Hall said. "So I just started."

For this year's '50s-themed show, titled Bee-Bop and Bobby Sox, Hall sings in the show's chorus and does a "My Favorite Things" parody with a group of four. The production opened Oct. 19, and since then, Hall said she has heard many rave reviews.

"People were coming up to me and saying, 'Oh, what a good show. It's the best one ever,'" she said.

Though Hall has enjoyed all the Geritol Frolics productions she has been a part of, this one might be the best so far.

"Even my kids said that I've been really enjoying it even more this year," she said. "It's just a good show."

This year's Geritol Frolics show wraps up with its last staging at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd. Other remaining shows are at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 26-27, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

After that, Hall will turn her attention to the Christmas Cantata at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes. She will sing with that group Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17.

Next year, though, she plans to come right back to the Geritol Frolics.

"As long as the show is going, I'll sing in it," Hall said.