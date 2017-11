Ben Gordon, of Pine River, as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, sings “On the Street Where You Live” in “My Fair Lady,” which opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Submitted Photo

Ben Gordon, of Pine River, as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, sings "On the Street Where You Live" in "My Fair Lady," which opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. The play also will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 17-18, and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (60-plus) and $10 for youth (18-under). For tickets, go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.