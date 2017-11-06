CLC to stage 'Ghosts of War' Nov. 9

The play is a production of the Griffin Theatre of Chicago and is the true story of Ryan Smithson, who was a typical 16-year-old high school student until 9/11.

"I'd thought about joining the military the moment I saw the towers fall," Smithson wrote in his book of the same title, which Griffin Theatre adapted into a stage production. Instead of opting for college life, Smithson joined the Army Reserve when he was 17. Two years later, he was deployed to Iraq as an Army engineer.

This story is about combat, friendship, fear and a soldier's commitment to his country, as well as the realities of war. Smithson's poignant, often harrowing account, especially vivid in sensory details, chronicles his experiences in basic training and his tour of duty in Iraq.

The production is free to veterans on a first-come basis the day of the show and subject to availability. Veterans wishing to take advantage of the offer of free tickets should try to arrive at least a half hour prior to curtain.

Tickets for "Ghosts of War" are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcmn.edu/arts.