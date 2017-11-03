Lakes Area Music Festival to kick off winter season Nov. 5

This concert is the first of a four-concert series and will feature artistic directors John Taylor Ward on baritone and Scott Lykins on piano, in a vocal recital.

The recital is open to the public. No tickets are required, with donations to LAMF encouraged in lieu of ticket fees.

On the serious side, the program will include Johannes Brahms' "Four Serious Songs" and Modest Mussorgsky's "Songs and Dances of Death." Alongside these sets the duo will perform lighthearted selections from the musical theater and American songbook repertoire.

For more information about the Lakes Area Music Festival, visit lakesareamusic.org.