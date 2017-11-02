HillBenders to perform The Who's 'Tommy' at CLC

Conceived and produced by SXSW co-founder and longtime musician/producer Louis Jay Meyers, this bluegrass opry brings a new perspective to "Tommy" while paying respect to its creators. The opera, originally composed by guitarist Pete Townshend, tells the story of a deaf, dumb and blind boy and his relationships with his family. The original album sold 20 million copies and is on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

The HillBenders is a bluegrass group that bridges the gap between the common music consumer and the bluegrass genre.

The performance will be 75 minutes and will cover the original album from start to finish with audience participation. A set of original bluegrass tunes will follow.

Tickets are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcmn.edu.