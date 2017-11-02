Heartland Poets to meet Saturday in Brainerd

Poets will kick off their monthly meeting by reading poems at the podium. Bring a few favorites of your own or others to share. Following the reading there will be a discussion of the recent Fall League of Minnesota Poets meeting and Heartland Poets' affiliation with state and national organizations.

Afterward, poets will share their poems-in-progress by bringing copies of the poem. In this way, those present may better appreciate each poet's efforts. Refreshments will be served.

This meeting is free and open to the public.