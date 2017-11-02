Search
    Calendar of events: Nov. 2, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:30 a.m.
    The HillBenders will perform The Who's "Tommy" Friday, Nov. 3, at Central Lakes College's Chalberg Theatre. Submitted Photo

    NOVEMBER

    2 "Boarding School Generations," noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

    3 The Hillbenders perform The Who's "Tommy" bluegrass opera, 7:30 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd, CLC Cultural Arts Series

    4 Firearms deer hunting opener

    4 Pequot Lakes Block Party, downtown Pequot Lakes

    4 Backus Lions holiday craft and bake sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Backus City Hall

    4 Fall & Deer Hunter's Dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Maple Hill Lutheran Church, Pine River

    5 Lakes Area Music Festival Directors' Recital: Serious and Silly Songs, John Taylor Ward and Scott Lykins, 2 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa

