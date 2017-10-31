CLC's Cultural Thursday to host Brenda Child

Child will talk about the boarding schools American Indians were sent to in the 1870s by the federal government.

Child was born on the Red Lake Ojibwe Reservation in northern Minnesota, where she is a citizen and a member of a committee writing a new constitution for the nation of 11,900.

Child received her Ph.D. in history at the University of Iowa. Her first book, "Boarding School Seasons: American Indian Families, 1900-1940," won the North American Indian Prose Award. She is also a trustee of the National Museum of the American Indian-Smithsonian and the Minnesota Historical Society. Child serves on the Repatriation and Executive committees and chairs the Scholarship and Collections Committee.

