Crossing Arts Alliance seeks artists' work for gift shop

The gift shop is currently looking for established and emerging artists who are interested in having their work on display and for sale in the community. A focus will be on works that are suitable for gift-giving, as the entire gift shop and gallery spaces transform into the Kringle Market, which opens Nov. 11.

Artists who are interested should contact Lisa Jordan, director of the Crossing Arts Alliance, at 218-833-0416 or Lisa@crossingarts.org.