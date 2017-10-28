CLC to host poet Ellen Bryant Voigt

Voigt has written seven poetry books and has been a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. She lives in Vermont and is a professor in the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.

This event will be followed by a book signing and an informal craft talk at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the CLC English Department, Five Wings Arts Council and Minnesota Public Radio.