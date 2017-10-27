Search
    Reminders: Oct. 27, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:30 a.m.
    Vocalist and violinist Jillian Rae will make her Grassroots Concerts debut Friday, Oct. 27, at the Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar in Nisswa. Submitted Photo

    Grassroots Concert

    Jillian Rae will perform a Grassroots Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church in Nisswa, accompanied by three supporting musicians.

    Rae is a violinist, vocalist and songwriter. Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

    Non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves.

    Candy buy back

    Nisswa Smiles will hold its Halloween candy buy back from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, where kids can bring unopened Halloween candy to the Nisswa Smiles office and receive $1 for every pound (up to 5 pounds). Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

    Candy will be shipped in care packages to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude.

    Those who give candy will have their names entered in a contest to win a bicycle or a Three Bear Waterpark package.

