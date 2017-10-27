Reminders: Oct. 27, 2017

Rae is a violinist, vocalist and songwriter. Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves.

Candy buy back

Nisswa Smiles will hold its Halloween candy buy back from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, where kids can bring unopened Halloween candy to the Nisswa Smiles office and receive $1 for every pound (up to 5 pounds). Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Candy will be shipped in care packages to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude.

Those who give candy will have their names entered in a contest to win a bicycle or a Three Bear Waterpark package.