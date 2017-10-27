Reminders: Oct. 27, 2017
Grassroots Concert
Jillian Rae will perform a Grassroots Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church in Nisswa, accompanied by three supporting musicians.
Rae is a violinist, vocalist and songwriter. Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves.
Candy buy back
Nisswa Smiles will hold its Halloween candy buy back from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, where kids can bring unopened Halloween candy to the Nisswa Smiles office and receive $1 for every pound (up to 5 pounds). Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Candy will be shipped in care packages to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude.
Those who give candy will have their names entered in a contest to win a bicycle or a Three Bear Waterpark package.