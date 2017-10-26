Search
Pequot Lakes volleyball postponed due to weather

    Calendar of events: Oct. 26, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:30 a.m.

    OCTOBER

    26-28, 29 Geritol Frolics, 1:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Franklin Arts Center, Brainerd

    26-28 "The Woman in Black," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Brainerd Community Theatre, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

    27 Early Childhood Pumpkin Family Fun Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Eagle View Elementary School

    27 Jillian Rae, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar, Journey Church, Nisswa, Grassroots Concert

    28 Saving Hearts 5K run and silent auction, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. run, Cuyuna Range Elementary School, benefits Crisis Line

    28 Halloween party for ages 12 and under, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Backus American Legion

    28 Spooktacular Halloween Party for ages 10 and under, noon-2 p.m., Crosslake Community Center

    28 Bean bag tournament and chili feed, noon, Pine River Fire Hall

    28 Nisswa Fire Department haunted barn and hayrides, 5:30-6:30 p.m. not scary; 7-9 p.m. scary, 8089 Gardenview Road, Nisswa

    29 Children's Halloween Party for ages 12 and under, 1-3 p.m., Nisswa American Legion

    30 Verse Like Water hosts MacArthur Fellow Ellen Bryant Voigt, noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

    30 Kid's Halloween party, 3-5 p.m., Good Samaritan Society, Pine River

    31 Browser's birthday party, 2-4 p.m., Pine River Public Library

    31 Haunted Library tour, 6:30-8 p.m., Pine River Public Library

    31 Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m., WOW Church of the Nazarene and First Lutheran Church, Backus

    31 Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes

    31 Trunk or Treat, 5-6:30 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes

    31 Haunted Dorm, 5-8 p.m., Breezy Point Ice Arena parking lot

    31 Trunk 'n Treat, 5:30 p.m., Crosslake Lutheran Church

    31 "Trixie's 60" Halloween Celebration, 6-8 p.m., Christ Community Church, Nisswa

