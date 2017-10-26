Calendar of events: Oct. 26, 2017
OCTOBER
26-28, 29 Geritol Frolics, 1:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Franklin Arts Center, Brainerd
26-28 "The Woman in Black," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Brainerd Community Theatre, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
27 Early Childhood Pumpkin Family Fun Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Eagle View Elementary School
27 Jillian Rae, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar, Journey Church, Nisswa, Grassroots Concert
28 Saving Hearts 5K run and silent auction, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. run, Cuyuna Range Elementary School, benefits Crisis Line
28 Halloween party for ages 12 and under, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Backus American Legion
28 Spooktacular Halloween Party for ages 10 and under, noon-2 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
28 Bean bag tournament and chili feed, noon, Pine River Fire Hall
28 Nisswa Fire Department haunted barn and hayrides, 5:30-6:30 p.m. not scary; 7-9 p.m. scary, 8089 Gardenview Road, Nisswa
29 Children's Halloween Party for ages 12 and under, 1-3 p.m., Nisswa American Legion
30 Verse Like Water hosts MacArthur Fellow Ellen Bryant Voigt, noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
30 Kid's Halloween party, 3-5 p.m., Good Samaritan Society, Pine River
31 Browser's birthday party, 2-4 p.m., Pine River Public Library
31 Haunted Library tour, 6:30-8 p.m., Pine River Public Library
31 Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m., WOW Church of the Nazarene and First Lutheran Church, Backus
31 Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes
31 Trunk or Treat, 5-6:30 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes
31 Haunted Dorm, 5-8 p.m., Breezy Point Ice Arena parking lot
31 Trunk 'n Treat, 5:30 p.m., Crosslake Lutheran Church
31 "Trixie's 60" Halloween Celebration, 6-8 p.m., Christ Community Church, Nisswa