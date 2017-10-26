Search
    Pfeiffer is featured artist at Crossing Arts Alliance

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.

    Michelle Pfeiffer is the featured member artist at The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd through October.

    She has a series of her "accessible art" paintings on display and a variety of prints available for purchase.

    The group exhibit, "No Rules," is on display in The Crossing Arts Gallery through Saturday, Oct. 28, featuring works from Carolyn Abbott, Millie Engisch, Haddie Hadachek, Lisa Jordan and Lonnie Knutson, working in a variety of mediums.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance is in downtown Brainerd at 711 Laurel St.

