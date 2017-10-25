Lakes area Halloween happenings

Call the library for movie titles at 218-587-4639. Movies will be family-friendly and ideal for younger patrons.

Seating is limited, so pick up free tickets in advance at the library.

Kid's Halloween party: Good Samaritan Society in Pine River will host its annual Halloween party from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

Brainerd

Haunted Trail: The 14th annual Haunted Trail will be open from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21, at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd, featuring two routes. There will be an additional low-scare route for young children, and a bonfire and cider at the end of the trail.

Cost is $7 per person, and all proceeds go to the arboretum. Presale tickets are available at the arboretum during visitor hours. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. The arboretum will accept canned good donations for the food shelf.

For more information, call the arboretum at 218-829-8770.

Backus

Children's party: The Backus American Legion's annual complimentary party for children ages 12 and under will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Legion clubrooms, Highways 371 and 87 West, featuring a style show, pumpkin decorating, fish pond, ring toss, bean bag throw and prizes for each event. There will be a complimentary lunch.

Nisswa

Haunted barn: The Nisswa Fire Department will host its 20th annual haunted barn and hayrides Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8089 Gardenview Road, Nisswa, for a freewill donation.

The not-scary portion with no spooks will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The scary portion will be from 7-9 p.m. There will be a bonfire, games and concessions.

Proceeds will benefit the Nisswa Fire Department, Branden's Cancer Crusaders and the Pequot Lakes Eagles 4-H Club.

Children's Halloween party: The Nisswa American Legion Post and Auxiliary will host its annual Halloween party for children ages 12 and younger from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Legion.

Children are encouraged to dress up and there will be games, prizes, treats and decorations.

Crosslake

Crosslake Community Center: The 19th annual children's Spooktacular Halloween Party will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Crosslake Community Center for children up to age 10. All children should be accompanied by an adult and are encouraged to wear a costume. There will be games, activities, prices and treats. The event is free.

Crosslake Lutheran Church: The children's annual Trunk 'N Treat will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Crosslake Lutheran Church. Children will "trunk 'n treat" at decorated vehicles in the parking lot and then proceed into the fellowship hall for Halloween games and activities. Food will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Breezy Point

The Commander: The Commander will hand out candy to trick-or-treating children all day Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Crosby

Spooktacular hallways: Children ages 10 and younger are invited to trick or treat along the spooktacular hallways of the Care Center at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby from 6-7 p.m. on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Residents will hand out a variety of treats. The Care Center seeks candy donations to help support the event. For more information, contact Maureen Haines at mhaines@cuyunamed.org or 218-546-4102.