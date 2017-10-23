Jillian Rae to perform Grassroots Concert Oct. 27

Rae is a violinist, vocalist and songwriter whose creative and dynamic style of violin playing, along with her lifelong experience as a performer, lend her an assured stage presence.

Rae was named one of five finalists in Vita.mn's 2014 "Are You Local?" contest to find the best new Twin Cities band.

Rae grew up on the Iron Range in an environment as open to country and folk as it is to pop, rock and blues.

For more about Rae, go to www.jillianraemusic.com.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves.

Grassroots Concerts, operated entirely by volunteers, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit under the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, go to grassrootsconcerts.org or visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook.