Calendar of events: Oct. 19, 2017
OCTOBER
19 "Music of the Mississippi" with the Everett Smithson Band, 1:30 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
19-21 Lakes Area Food Shelf Home Tour, Nisswa
19-22, 26-27, 29 Geritol Frolics, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 29, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 26-27 and 29, Franklin Arts Center, Brainerd
19 "One Night in Memphis," tribute to Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, 7:30 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, Central Lakes College Cultural Arts Series
20 Halloween movie matinee, 12:30 p.m., Pine River Public Library
20-21 Haunted Trail, 7-9 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
21 Harvest festival fundraiser for Cornfest, activities 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 4-8 p.m., Foothills Christian Academy, Backus
21 October Family Fest, noon-5 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village
22 Soups & Sweets fundraiser for Pine River Food Shelf, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pine River American Legion