Reminders: Oct. 19, 2017

Tickets are $15 and $17, plus a $3 processing fee. All seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased at www.geritolfrolics.com and at the box office in the Franklin Arts Center building at 218-825-4993. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

October Family Fest

October Family Fest will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Crosslake Historic Log Village, featuring live music, food for purchase and locally brewed beer and root beer. There will be various family events and prizes.

Cost is $5 per person, $3 for children under 10, or $20 per family.

Soups & Sweets

The annual Soups & Sweets fundraiser for the Pine River Area Food Shelf will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Pine River American Legion Post 613.

Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under with a $20 maximum charge for large families. The Backus Corner Store, Ole and Lena's Eats and Treats, Bites Grill & Bar, and Cozy Cottage Cafe will donate the soups.