Geritol Frolics kick off 14th year Oct. 19

In 1986, Bob Dryden, director of theatre at Brainerd Community College, embarked on an attempt to get more area senior citizens involved in community theatre. The response was overwhelming, both in numbers of people who turned out and in the variety of talents they possessed.

In 1987, the Geritol Frolics was born.

Billed as "a two-hour variety show featuring side-splitting comedy, dance extravaganza and spirited musical renditions of the old favorites as performed by a group of 65 adults between the ages of 55 and 82," it was an immediate and popular hit. Invited to perform at the National Council on Aging convention in Washington, D.C., in 1988, it was a resounding success.

The show was produced at the college (now known as Central Lakes College) for 15 years before being discontinued at the end of the 2001 season.

In 2004, a number of former performers led by current director Ed Yunker decided to try to put the show back on stage. Learning that the Franklin Junior High School building would no longer be used as an educational facility, Yunker contacted Paul Bloom, then-director of Community Education, to discuss his group's idea.

Excited by the proposal, Bloom arranged for the use of the Franklin auditorium as a performance site and offered his assistance in making the idea a reality, including developing a budget and securing necessary financing.

Yunker and his wife, Yvonne, set about writing the show, recruiting former cast members (many of whom were with the original 1987 show) and purchasing music. A number of women volunteered to construct the costumes used in the show, orchestra musicians were hired and in November 2004, the Geritol Frolics took to the stage of the Franklin Arts Center.

Now in its 14th year, the Geritol Frolics is still very popular and has provided entertainment to thousands. Over the past 13 years the number of people in the cast has been as many as 54 to its current complement of 30 singers and dancers. Ages have ranged from the minimum requirement of 55 to over 90. Two dancers in the current cast are over 90 and still dancing.

All on-stage performers are volunteers. Members of the cast have come from many communities within a 60-mile radius of Brainerd that include Hackensack, Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Emily, Fifty Lakes, Merrifield, Staples, Motley, Pillager, Crosby-Ironton, Deerwood, Aitkin, Pierz, East Gull Lake and Nisswa.

The mission of the Geritol Frolics is "to provide senior citizens the means for artistic expression in the performing arts by becoming involved in a musical variety show designed to entertain the general public; while providing ongoing learning, socialization, exercise and mental stimulus for those participating." The show's motto is "You are as Young as You Act, You are as Young as You Feel."

The Geritol Frolics is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. All monies realized from ticket sales, program advertising and donations are used to produce and promote the show. Each year a $500 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from one of the surrounding area high schools who intends to pursue a career in one of the performing arts.

Since the first week of August the cast has been rehearsing twice a week to prepare for its current show, which opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Franklin Arts Center located at 1001 Kingwood in Brainerd. The theme for the show is BE-BOP and BOBBY SOX that will feature music from the '50s. Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 28, and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 26-27 and 29.

Ticket prices are $15 and $17 plus a $3 processing fee. All seats are reserved. All credit cards are accepted and all sales are final. Tickets can be purchased online at www.geritolfrolics.com and at the box office in the Franklin building. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the phone number is 218-825-4993.