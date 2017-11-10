Search
    Pages from the Past - Nov. 10, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:30 a.m.

    60 years ago, Nov. 8, 1957

    A chip off the old block, Airman First Class Kenneth L. Cronk is following the footsteps of his father while serving at Hickman Air Force Base, Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Pine River citizens showed little interest in the Village election held Tuesday at the Pine River Armory, with only 11 voters taking the trouble to cast their ballots.

    50 years ago, Nov 10, 1967

    John Rohr, incumbent, retained the office of mayor in the Village election held here Tuesday, Nov. 7.

    (Headline) Coaches and football players honored at Kilworry Resort party

    25 years ago, Nov. 12, 1992

    While shots rang out through the forest Saturday morning of the 1992 deer season opener, a sad silence hung over the Terril Haddix home in Backus by nightfall.

    A backhoe unearthed both the yard of a Pine River day care center, and memories of a 7-year-old missing person case that remains unsolved.

    10 years ago, Jan. 18, 2007

    St. Joseph's Medical Center has announced plans to assist the community of Hackensack in establishing and operating a healthcare clinic in 2008.

    - Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

