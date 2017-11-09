Looking Back - Nov. 9, 2017

30 years ago - Nov. 12, 1987

(Photo) Students and adults walked laps at the Pequot Lakes School Nov. 7 as the Pequot Lakes Student Council sponsored a Walk-A-Thon for Trent "Pete" Neva, the Pequot football player who was injured on the field Sept. 25.

(Headline) Crosslake will move city hall by Dec. 13

(Headline) Brainerd is again site for state Special Olympics

20 years ago - Nov. 13, 1997

State Sen. Don Samuelson received the Better Government Service Award for 1997 from the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees on Oct. 22.

(Headline) Dr. Charles 'Chuck' Pelzl: Small town doctor retires after 41 years in Pine River

(Headline) Gull's Bar Harbor Supper Club sold: Restaurant bought by son of founder Erv Anderson

10 years ago - Nov. 8, 2007

(Headline) Surprise at state: Foster's leadership helps Patriots finish third at state boys' cross country meet

(Photo) Sabrina Aldin, a Pequot Lakes seventh-grader, shows both a doe and a buck in her first deer hunt.

- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer