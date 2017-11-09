Looking Back - Nov. 9, 2017
40 years ago - Nov. 9, 1977
(Headline) Minnesota dairy farms hit all-time low
An old building of historical value, the original Watertown Township Town Hall, built in the early 1920s, was moved by the Crosslake Historical Society to property leased from the Corps of Engineers recently.
30 years ago - Nov. 12, 1987
(Photo) Students and adults walked laps at the Pequot Lakes School Nov. 7 as the Pequot Lakes Student Council sponsored a Walk-A-Thon for Trent "Pete" Neva, the Pequot football player who was injured on the field Sept. 25.
(Headline) Crosslake will move city hall by Dec. 13
(Headline) Brainerd is again site for state Special Olympics
20 years ago - Nov. 13, 1997
State Sen. Don Samuelson received the Better Government Service Award for 1997 from the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees on Oct. 22.
(Headline) Dr. Charles 'Chuck' Pelzl: Small town doctor retires after 41 years in Pine River
(Headline) Gull's Bar Harbor Supper Club sold: Restaurant bought by son of founder Erv Anderson
10 years ago - Nov. 8, 2007
(Headline) Surprise at state: Foster's leadership helps Patriots finish third at state boys' cross country meet
(Photo) Sabrina Aldin, a Pequot Lakes seventh-grader, shows both a doe and a buck in her first deer hunt.
- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer