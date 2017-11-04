Search
    Card games: Nov. 4, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:30 a.m.

    500 scores

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River American Legion

    Tuesday, Oct. 24

    Becky Nordstrom, 3500; Nancy Motzko, 3490; John Holloway, 3460; Wally Anderson, 2890. Ken Schrupp won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Oct. 23

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Bruce Peck, 7360; Dianne Lodin, 6580; Mary Lu Dietz, 6330; Owen Johnson, 5680.

    Tuesday, Oct 24

    Whitefish Golf Club, 12:30 p.m.

    Tom McGrath and Lorraine Northagen, and Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, both 26.5; Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 25.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, both 23.5.

    Wednesday, Oct. 25

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Dale Dickie, 8190; Florence DeLong, 6650; Lorraine Northagen, 6630; Donna Fleer, 6240.

    Thursday, Oct. 26

    Whitefish Golf Club, 12:30 p.m.

    Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 31; Jim Thompson and Tom McGrath, 28; Larry and Donna Fleer, 25.5; Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 22.5.

    Friday, Oct. 27

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Pam Graves, 6060; Peter Graves, 4910; Mike Slind, 4670; Marty Duncan, 4240.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

