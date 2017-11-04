Card games: Nov. 4, 2017

Bridge scores

Monday, Oct. 23

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Bruce Peck, 7360; Dianne Lodin, 6580; Mary Lu Dietz, 6330; Owen Johnson, 5680.

Tuesday, Oct 24

Whitefish Golf Club, 12:30 p.m.

Tom McGrath and Lorraine Northagen, and Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, both 26.5; Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 25.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, both 23.5.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Dale Dickie, 8190; Florence DeLong, 6650; Lorraine Northagen, 6630; Donna Fleer, 6240.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Whitefish Golf Club, 12:30 p.m.

Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 31; Jim Thompson and Tom McGrath, 28; Larry and Donna Fleer, 25.5; Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 22.5.

Friday, Oct. 27

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Pam Graves, 6060; Peter Graves, 4910; Mike Slind, 4670; Marty Duncan, 4240.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.