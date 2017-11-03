Looking Back - Nov. 3, 2017

30 years ago - Nov. 5, 1987

Patti Hillstrom of Lake Shore responds to those who express disappointment of what they consider a minimal win on the Wheel Fortune.

(Headline) Breezy says no to dredging, declines gift of four swamp lots

20 years ago - Nov. 6, 1997

(Headline) Old Glory flag stolen, returned to Jenkins convenience store

(Photo) Dr. David Gangsei, principal at Pine River-Backus High School, is pictured shortly after completing the Twin Cities Marathon Oct. 5. It was Gangsei's 21st marathon.

10 years ago - Nov. 1, 2007

LeRoy Tilbury says deer hunting is "good exercise" and "good for your eyesight." That's why the 99-year-old Backus man will be going out to the woods "at the peep" of day for Saturday's 2007 Minnesota Deer Hunting Opening.

(Headline) Dave Badger named Volunteer of Year

-Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer