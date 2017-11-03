Looking Back - Nov. 3, 2017
40 years ago - Nov. 2, 1977
(Headline) Groundbreaking for Pine River Group Home
(Photo) Lynne Harrington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fay Harrington of Hackensack, was rated tenth in the nation in total points by the National Forensic League.
30 years ago - Nov. 5, 1987
Patti Hillstrom of Lake Shore responds to those who express disappointment of what they consider a minimal win on the Wheel Fortune.
(Headline) Breezy says no to dredging, declines gift of four swamp lots
20 years ago - Nov. 6, 1997
(Headline) Old Glory flag stolen, returned to Jenkins convenience store
(Photo) Dr. David Gangsei, principal at Pine River-Backus High School, is pictured shortly after completing the Twin Cities Marathon Oct. 5. It was Gangsei's 21st marathon.
10 years ago - Nov. 1, 2007
LeRoy Tilbury says deer hunting is "good exercise" and "good for your eyesight." That's why the 99-year-old Backus man will be going out to the woods "at the peep" of day for Saturday's 2007 Minnesota Deer Hunting Opening.
(Headline) Dave Badger named Volunteer of Year
