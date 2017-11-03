Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Looking Back - Nov. 3, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:30 a.m.

    40 years ago - Nov. 2, 1977

    (Headline) Groundbreaking for Pine River Group Home

    (Photo) Lynne Harrington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fay Harrington of Hackensack, was rated tenth in the nation in total points by the National Forensic League.

    30 years ago - Nov. 5, 1987

    Patti Hillstrom of Lake Shore responds to those who express disappointment of what they consider a minimal win on the Wheel Fortune.

    (Headline) Breezy says no to dredging, declines gift of four swamp lots

    20 years ago - Nov. 6, 1997

    (Headline) Old Glory flag stolen, returned to Jenkins convenience store

    (Photo) Dr. David Gangsei, principal at Pine River-Backus High School, is pictured shortly after completing the Twin Cities Marathon Oct. 5. It was Gangsei's 21st marathon.

    10 years ago - Nov. 1, 2007

    LeRoy Tilbury says deer hunting is "good exercise" and "good for your eyesight." That's why the 99-year-old Backus man will be going out to the woods "at the peep" of day for Saturday's 2007 Minnesota Deer Hunting Opening.

    (Headline) Dave Badger named Volunteer of Year

    -Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer

    Explore related topics:lifestylePine RiverLynne HarringtonHackensackNational Forensic LeaguePatti HillstromLake ShoreWheel of FortuneBreezy PointjenkinsDavid GangseiPine River-Backus High Schooltwin cities marathonBackusLeRoy TilburyHuntingDave Badger
    Advertisement