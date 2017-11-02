Pages from the Past - Nov. 2, 2017
60 years ago, Nov. 1, 1957
(Headline) Johnson coffee shop sold to Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Sawyer during week
The family of Earl Goochey received a total settlement of $10,000 for the death of the mother and injury to three children in a railroad crossing accident last January 12th.
50 years ago, Nov. 3, 1967
(Headline) John Rohr Completes Special Civil Defense course in Michigan
(Headline) John Rohr, Ed Kladt in contest for mayor in Tuesday election
25 years ago, Nov. 5, 1992
(Headline) The hunting was easy, circa 1900 generous hunting rules, 25 cents for license
(Headline) Backus liquor store again for sale
10 years ago, Nov. 1, 2007
(Headline) Lindbergh grant awarded to Jason Edens, Project to evaluate solar heating as long-term solution to fuel poverty for low-income families in the west
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer