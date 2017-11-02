Pages from the Past - Nov. 2, 2017

50 years ago, Nov. 3, 1967

(Headline) John Rohr Completes Special Civil Defense course in Michigan

(Headline) John Rohr, Ed Kladt in contest for mayor in Tuesday election

25 years ago, Nov. 5, 1992

(Headline) The hunting was easy, circa 1900 generous hunting rules, 25 cents for license

(Headline) Backus liquor store again for sale

10 years ago, Nov. 1, 2007

(Headline) Lindbergh grant awarded to Jason Edens, Project to evaluate solar heating as long-term solution to fuel poverty for low-income families in the west

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer