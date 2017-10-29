Senior Menus: Oct. 3- Nov. 3, 2017
The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.
Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.
Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.
In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.
In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.
Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.
Oct. 30-Nov. 3
Monday
Sloppy joe, potato salad, fruit salad, cookie.
Tuesday
Salmon, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, slice pie.
Wednesday
Chicken chow mein with rice and chow mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, brownie.
Thursday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed peas, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Friday
Spaghetti and Italian meat sauce, lettuce salad with dressing, cauliflower, garlic bread, apricots.