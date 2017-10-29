Senior Menus: Oct. 3- Nov. 3, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Monday

Sloppy joe, potato salad, fruit salad, cookie.

Tuesday

Salmon, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, slice pie.

Wednesday

Chicken chow mein with rice and chow mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, brownie.

Thursday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed peas, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Friday

Spaghetti and Italian meat sauce, lettuce salad with dressing, cauliflower, garlic bread, apricots.