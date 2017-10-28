Search
    Card games: Oct. 28, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:30 a.m.

    500 scores

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River American Legion

    Tuesday, Oct. 17

    Wally Anderson, 3610; Rich Davis, 3280; Ralph Hulke, 3250; Bud Johnson, 3090.

    Ken Schrupp won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Oct. 16

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Tuesday, Oct. 17

    Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 71; Enga Wodziak and Ginny Hersey, 62.5; Jim Thompson and Eddey Stroschein, 60.5.

    East/West: Mary Leland and Jennifer Knutson, 70; Claire Fulton and Nan Larson, 63; Dick and Doreen Jordan, 62.

    Wednesday, Oct. 18

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Tom McGrath, 7160; Jim Thompson, 7020; Lori McCormick, 5950; Donna Fleer, 5520.

    Thursday, Oct. 19

    Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Jim Thompson and Tom McGrath, 67; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 56.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 44.

    East/West: Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 61; Mary Leland and Jennifer Knutson, 53.5; Lori McCormick and Dale Dickie, 51.5.

    Friday, Oct. 13

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Larry Fleer, 5810; Roseann Stans, 5660; Pat Herrick, 3880.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

