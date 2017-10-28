Card games: Oct. 28, 2017

Ken Schrupp won the door prize.

Bridge scores

Monday, Oct. 16

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

No scores.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 71; Enga Wodziak and Ginny Hersey, 62.5; Jim Thompson and Eddey Stroschein, 60.5.

East/West: Mary Leland and Jennifer Knutson, 70; Claire Fulton and Nan Larson, 63; Dick and Doreen Jordan, 62.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Tom McGrath, 7160; Jim Thompson, 7020; Lori McCormick, 5950; Donna Fleer, 5520.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Jim Thompson and Tom McGrath, 67; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 56.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 44.

East/West: Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 61; Mary Leland and Jennifer Knutson, 53.5; Lori McCormick and Dale Dickie, 51.5.

Friday, Oct. 13

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Larry Fleer, 5810; Roseann Stans, 5660; Pat Herrick, 3880.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.