Looking Back - Oct. 27, 2017

(Photo) At their recent annual meeting, members of the Brainerd Area Arts Alliance elected four new directors to the executive board. They are Craig Nagel, Berteil Mahoney, Virginia MacArthur and John Erickson.

30 years ago - Oct. 29, 1987

(Photo) Local fans cheer Twins to World Championship: Cheers for the Minnesota Twins weren't confined to the Twin Cities metro area Sunday, Oct. 26. Loyal Pequot Lakes fans, led by Tom Taylor, organized a rally at the center of town.

(Headline) Pequot school auto classes get free car

(Headline) Federal campground leaves mark on Crosslake economy: Visitors totalled 280,000 in 1987

20 years ago - Oct. 30, 1997

(Headline) 'Lumbertown' moves north to Nisswa

(Headline) Hearing Dogs: Demonstration in Breezy showed what companion dogs can do for the deaf

(Headline) Lake country cleans up with 'Hospy' honors: Nisswa bartender, Quarterdeck staff win hospitality industry honors

10 years ago - Oct. 25, 2007

(Headline) Bobber receives makeover

(Headline) He's been in the right place at the right time: Morrie Mikkelson, man of many talents and fundraiser pro, is Whitefish Lions Citizen of the Year

(Headlines) Patriots for Peace: PLHS students advocate human rights awareness, action throughout the community

- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer