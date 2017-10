Submitted Photo The Hackensack Countryside Food Co-op started a new season with current and new board members at its monthly meeting in October: front row from left, Tony Alarcon, Faith Widman, Patty Muscovitz and Karen Nytes; back row from left, Ron Carnicom, Rolf Smeby, Ginny Petersen, Heather Schmidtke and Bob Hankey. The volunteer run co-op is open all year on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.