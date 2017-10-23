Search
    Card games: Oct. 19, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:30 a.m.

    500 scores

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River American Legion

    Tuesday, Oct. 10

    Sue Olson, 3710; Les Dupont, 3390; Bud Johnson, 3380; Jeanette Toenies, 3310; Leonard Blasing, 3300.

    Joe Styndl won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Oct. 9

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Lori McCormick, 5670; Nan Morain, 5440; Jim Thompson, 4780.

    Tuesday, Oct. 10

    Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

    North/South: Tom and Helen McGrath, 78; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 76.5; Ginny Hersey and Lori McCormick, 74.

    East/West: Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 85; Mary Leland and Jennifer Knutson, 84; Dick and Doreen Jordan, 79.

    Wednesday, Oct. 11

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Jim Thompson, 6560; Barbara Legas, 5020; Sally Nelson, 5000; Dale Dickie, 4750.

    Thursday, Oct. 12

    Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 96; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 80.5; Nan Morain and Jo Bonestroo, 74.

    East/West: Dale Dickie and Lori McCormick, 91; Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 79.5; Barb Bretz and Ruthann Gottwaldt, 78.5.

    Friday, Oct. 13

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Barb Legas, 6130; Jim Thompson, 4880; Roseann Stans, 4690; Donna Fleer, 4460.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

