Looking Back - Oct. 19, 2017

The Backus Early Childhood Development Project will be featured in a 15-minute program on KNMT-TV, Sunday morning, Oct. 23.

30 years ago - Oct. 22, 1987

(Headline) Benefit effort seeks $10,000 for injured Pequot grid athlete

(Headline) Jodie Tweed crowned Miss Pequot Lakes

(Photo) Retired BLADC President Arnold S. Johnson was presented a plaque by his successor, the president-elect, Ray Burnett.

20 years ago - Oct. 23, 1997

(Headline) Bernice Hinke: Active volunteer named Nisswa's Citizen of Year

Adeline Twombly, Ade's Daycare, has been chosen the 1997 Crow Wing County professional child care provider by the Minnesota Licensed Family Child Care Association, Inc.

(Headline) Jean Thurlow: 50 years of service to Legion Club

10 years ago - Oct. 18, 2007

(Headline) State says no to Backus Charter School: Charter school's board to reapply in April

(Headline) Highway 371 Expansion Project: Through town and bypass routes compared

(Headline) 1988 PLHS graduate publishes first book: Kristina Schram's novel is fantasy fiction filled with fun and adventure

