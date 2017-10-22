Pages from the Past - Oct. 19, 2017

Evidence of hunters shooting at electric power lines brought a warning today from Minnesota Power and Light Co. of the serious consequences caused by broken lines.

50 years ago, Oct. 20, 1967

(Headline) Mobil station bought by John Kater Jr. in recent transaction

On Wednesday night of this week, the mail car was discontinued on trains 11 and 12.

25 years ago, Oct. 15, 1992

Every year, following the first frost, a strange scent wafts over the town of Pine River suspiciously close to the First Lutheran Church.

(Headline) P.R. chief reports new traffic fines: 10 mph over speed limit now a $51 penalty.

10 years ago, Oct. 18, 2007

(Headline) Product unveiled in quest for more affordable solar energy

(photo) Sarah Hayden, left, and BJ Allen of RREAL unveiled a newly manufactured 4- by 10-foot solar air-heating collector.

(Headline) Backus Charter School application denied by state

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer