Senior Menus: Oct. 19, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Oct. 23-27

Monday

Chili, lettuce with dressing, cheese sandwich, sherbet.

Tuesday

Egg bake with sausage or ham, oven baked potatoes, fruit cocktail, coffeecake.

Wednesday

Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, squash, apple brown betty.

Thursday

Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, lemon sponge cake.

Friday

Ham boiled dinner with cabbage, potatoes and carrots, peaches, cornbread, bar.