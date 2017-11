Calendar of events: Nov. 9, 2017

10 Veterans Day program, 9 a.m., Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex; breakfast for veterans and families, 8 a.m.

10 Veterans Day program, 9 a.m., Crosslake Community School gym

10-12 and 17-19 "My Fair Lady," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11 and 17-18, 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium, Pequot Lakes Community Theater

11 Pine River Market Square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River

11 Children's Community Shop Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes

11 Great River Strings Orchestra Concert: A Symphonic Safari, 7 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Deerwood

12 Great River Strings Orchestra Concert: A Symphonic Safari, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin

13 Veterans Day program, Pine River-Backus School commons gym

13 Children's book author Susan Kedzie, 2 p.m., Pequot Lakes Library

14 Children's book author Susan Kedzie, 9:30 a.m., Pine River-Backus Elementary School gym

14 Central Lakes College Community Band fall concert, 7:30 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, CLC, Brainerd