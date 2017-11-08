Naturalist to be part of Great River Strings event

LLCC is a residential environmental learning center located on 760 acres in the heart of Aitkin County. It is one of five sites in the state the Minnesota Astronomical Society uses. The center boasts some of the darkest skies in the state.

Currently on display at LLCC are snakes indigenous to Minnesota. Betz will introduce the audience to her friends, Leo and Simone, and talk about LLCC and the many programs available there.

A musical trip through the African Serengeti, a Carnival of Animals, and Snakes on the Plains will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin.

Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.