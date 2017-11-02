'My Fair Lady' opens Nov. 10

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11 and 17; and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19.

Director Gary Hirsch and 33 members of the cast and crew represent 13 area communities.

Hailed by critics and audiences for its heart and its wit, "My Fair Lady" is a musical about transformation, patronage, gender politics and class, based on George Bernard Shaw's play, "Pygmalion."

"My Fair Lady" is considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. Winner of six Tony awards and eight Oscars, the music includes classics such as "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" "With a Little Bit of Luck," "The Rain in Spain," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "On the Street Where You Live," "Get Me to the Church on Time" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

Pompous phonetics professor Henry Higgins, played by Mark Liedl of Pequot Lakes, is so sure of his abilities that he takes it upon himself to transform a Cockney working-class girl into someone who can pass for a cultured member of high society.

His subject turns out to be the lovely Eliza Doolittle, played by Jenny Kiffmeyer of Baxter, who

agrees to speech lessons to improve her job prospects. Higgins and Eliza clash, then form an

unlikely bond—one that is threatened by an aristocratic suitor.

Higgins, a confirmed bachelor, makes a wager with his linguistic colleague Colonel Pickering that in six months he can pass off "gutter snipe" Eliza Doolittle as a duchess at an embassy ball.

Through arduous training, day and night, Eliza learns how to speak English "properly," and transforms into a lady respected and adored by all classes.

Along the way she bewitches young Freddy Einsford-Hill into falling in love with her, and convinces a supposed linguistics expert that she is royalty. Through her transformation process, Eliza forges a deep connection with Colonel Pickering and most especially with Professor Higgins.

However, she finds herself in a difficult position, now too refined to go back to her old

life and not with any means or desire to live life as a lady of leisure—especially by herself.

When Higgins completely fails to acknowledge Eliza's role in her own transformation, she leaves his home. It is only then that Higgins realizes that he cares deeply for Eliza.

Playing other major roles are M. Hollis Ford of Brainerd as Colonel Pickering and Ben Gordon of Pine River as the bewitched Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Performers and crew include Sharon Hartley and Mike Anderson, both of Baxter; Choreographer Wendy DeGeest, Jared Foss, Brainerd; Marjorie Harris, Breezy Point; Gary and

Deb Binda, and Craig Friday, all of Crosslake; Tech Director Mark Oehrlein and Kim Huether,

East Gull Lake; Laura Leckband, Emily; Tim Leagjeld, Jenkins; Jessie Brutscher, Little Falls;

Eddie Binda, Merrifield; Larry Petron and Ashley Mixer, both of Nisswa; Vocal Director Renee

Anderson, Peter Herzog, Heather Pearson, Ashlyn Reynolds, Jana Johnson, Mollie Pierson,

Megan Buffington, Brianna Engels and Molly Krautkremer, all of Pequot Lakes; Taisha Linder,

Pillager; M.S. Bernard, and Stage Manager Kim Utesch, both of Pine River.

Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 60-years or older and $10 for youth 18-year-old or under.

For tickets go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-

9200. Credit cards are accepted.

The production is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

MTI Shows. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage

Fund.

Sponsors are the Brainerd Dispatch and Pine and Lakes Echo Journal.