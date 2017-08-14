Lakes Bluegrass Festival coming to Pine River

"The foundation of bluegrass and gospel music began in the hills of Appalachia and has evolved ever since those first songs were sung in the mountains," it stated in a news release. "Today, festival audiences enjoy a variety of musical styles ranging from very traditional to more progressive. Regardless of style, the performances are full of energy, award-winning talent, and heartfelt renditions of the stories that make bluegrass and gospel music what it is today."

The festival kicks off with a free old time and country music dance with Eric's Dance Band. The dance is open to the public and no tickets are required to attend the dance.

The main stage runs from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 24; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 25-26; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27.

Advance tickets are available through Aug. 19. Tickets also are available at the gate. For more information on tickets and camping, visit www.lakesbluegrassfestival.com or call the Pine River

Chamber at 800-728-6926.

The festival also will include workshops hosted by the band members, jam sessions throughout the facility, camping, onsite food vendors, and more. The concert area includes large tents for shade or inclement weather. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

This year's lineup features The Special Consensus of Tennessee, who have a variety of "the best" awards to their credit, both nationally and internationally and are a festival favorite. With

18 recordings, many TV appearances and several international tours, the group has

earned a reputation for some of the best vocal harmonies, for stylistic instrumentals and

as great entertainers all around, a news release stated.

The Jeanette Williams Band of Tennessee has a list of awards and accolades to its name and Jeanette Williams has won several female vocalist of the year awards. Another group from Tennessee who will perform is Po' Ramblin' Boys. Back again this year, this group is high energy as they perform their traditional style of bluegrass keeping the old music alive and well.

Other bands are:

• The Kevin Prater Band of Kentucky: Their sound and strong vocals are reminiscent of the classic Seldom Scene and Country Gentlemen of the 1970s, the news release stated. They are steeped in tradition then add some vintage classic country and rock and roll to the mix.

• The Kody Norris Show of Tennessee/Kentucky: Sharp and professional—complete with rhinestones, fancy boots and cowboy hats—this group delivers an entertaining and animated performance, it stated.

• The Baker Family of Missouri: This group of young performers have many "first place" and "championships" in their accomplishments. They also will be competing on Season 12 of the TV Show, America's Got Talent.

• The High Plains Tradition of Colorado: The group has fast-picking guitar solos and razor-fast banjo breaks. They've earned the reputation for being "cut ups" on stage.

Regional artists include Shaffer's Lost 40, Tim and Cindy with Jerry and Shirley, King Wilkie's Dream, and Sarah Mae and the Birkeland Boys.

Another Festival favorite is the All Star Jam held after the last band on Aug. 26.

The Lakes Bluegrass Festival is owned and operated by the Pine River Area Foundation, a nonprofit organization.