Reminders: Nov. 9, 2017

Children's Shop Day

A Children's Community Shop Day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Grace United Methodist Church just south of Pequot Lakes on Patriot Avenue.

Children ages 2-12 can shop for family and friends, with each gift costing $1, including wrapping. All gifts are new or gently used items, including vintage jewelry, small tools, toys, games, candles and home decor.

Author visit

Bemidji children's book author Susan Kedzie will visit the Pequot Lakes Library at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, to give a presentation of her book "A Thousand Purring Cats."

This program is for everyone, but especially for children ages 3-8.

The program will include a book reading followed by questions about the book's message, an art activity drawing with pastels and a book signing.