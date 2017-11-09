Indoor farmers', crafters' market to be held in Pine River
Pine River Market Square, a local farmers' and crafters' market, will hold an indoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at The Warehouse, 307 Norway Ave., Pine River.
The market will feature local growers offering produce, canned goods and baked goods. There will be handmade craft items made by local knitters, weavers, spinners, woodworkers and other artists.
Vendors are welcome as well as shoppers. More information about the Pine River Market Square can be found on Facebook, at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or by calling 218-591-7916.