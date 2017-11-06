Flying W Ranch ranks seventh
Flying W Ranch LLC, of Pequot Lakes, ranked as seventh-largest in registering the most angus beef cattle in Minnesota with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, according to association chief executive officer Allen Moczygemba.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2017 registered 332,421 head of angus cattle.
The American Angus Association is the nation's largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.